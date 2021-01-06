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CDC Maskdemic, The Research
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21 views • January 06, 2021
Episode #14, "CDC Maskdemic, The Research."
When we read over the guidelines from the CDC, studies, and reports, we must pay careful attention to the words used as they change the meaning dramatically.
In this episode, I will cover CDC pages and cited articles used to drive policy across our nation and the world.
To keep up to date visit me on the web at https://linktr.ee/walkinverse
For full research with cites, visit me on my website.
Thank you, and enjoy the episode.
New Book
Firestorm: When History is Erased
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B084VQ48Q5
With each sale of the book, it allows me to continue to bring you these podcasts and help fight against the injustices we face daily.
Support the show (https://walkinverse.com/support-walk-in-verse/)
When we read over the guidelines from the CDC, studies, and reports, we must pay careful attention to the words used as they change the meaning dramatically.
In this episode, I will cover CDC pages and cited articles used to drive policy across our nation and the world.
To keep up to date visit me on the web at https://linktr.ee/walkinverse
For full research with cites, visit me on my website.
Thank you, and enjoy the episode.
New Book
Firestorm: When History is Erased
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B084VQ48Q5
With each sale of the book, it allows me to continue to bring you these podcasts and help fight against the injustices we face daily.
Support the show (https://walkinverse.com/support-walk-in-verse/)
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