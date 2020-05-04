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What Is Predictive Programming? - Off The Cuff - The Truth Podcast: Question Everything!
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15 views • May 04, 2020
Everything you think you might know about the world, has just been put on pause. Hardly anything we experience is on accident (Coronavirus, Las Vegas Shootings, 9/11 Attacks). Lots of planning goes on behind closed doors, and where better to hide it other than in your favorite film and television show? On this special 'Off The Cuff' edition of The Truth Podcast: Question Everything! we explore the many examples of predictive programming.
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