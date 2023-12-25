Create New Account
Exploring Artificial Intelligence and Transhumanism
Dale Holmes joins Max to discuss artificial intelligence, transhumanism, false light and the structure of reality. Dale and Max explore fractal realities, the holographic nature of the universe, God versus AI and the constructs we live within. They discuss organic life versus mimicry, how patterns are inherent in the control structure and the heroes journey as we navigate what is real and what is being constructed and planned for humanity.

aitranshumanismfalse lightdale holmes

