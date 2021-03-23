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ALEX ON LIFE - THE J00 HAS PENETRATED THE MIND OF THE NORMIE & THEY WILL VOLUNTARILY KILL THEMSELVES
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66 views • March 23, 2021
This Is an Excerpt From the Newest Lecture From Alex on Life and Its Another Masterpiece, " Do You Know the J00 ? Do You Feel the J00 ? The J00 Has Penetrated the Mind of the Normie And Now They Will Voluntarily Kill Themselves Over Something That Doesnt Even Exist " (COVID)
This Is a Must Watch ---- https://odysee.com/@AlexOnLife:7/76-Let-Them-Have-Their-Vaccine-480:6
This Is a Must Watch ---- https://odysee.com/@AlexOnLife:7/76-Let-Them-Have-Their-Vaccine-480:6
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