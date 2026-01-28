TCR 2026 - Episode 03

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Neville Archibald and Robert Klinck discuss current events and their political ramifications.
https://alor.org/Storage/Library/PDF/Acton%20-%20First%20Baron%20-%20Essays%20on%20Freedom%20and%20Power.pdf
https://dn790002.ca.archive.org/0/items/kupdf.net_bernays-et-alli-engineering-of-consent-1955/kupdf.net_bernays-et-alli-engineering-of-consent-1955_text.pdf
https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/politics/we-did-nothing-wrong-david-littleproud-refuses-to-deny-claims-he-told-sussan-ley-to-quit-as-opposition-leader/news-story/26546209c0fdc7b03076d6e4c4e57b2a
https://www.ft.com/content/4c1abb2a-f710-4aa3-80ac-d8811abad84f
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/92-americans-cut-back-spending-120500020.html