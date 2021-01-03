© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AFFIRMATIVE RIGHT PODCAST (13): DEATH TO 2020, ROLL ON 2021!
Follow
1
Share
Report
13 views • January 03, 2021
Please COMMENT here: https://affirmativeright.blogspot.com/2020/12/affirmative-right-podcast-13-death-to.html
Andy and Colin are joined by filmmaker and Affirmative Right contributor Richard Wolstencroft to get to the root of 2020, a year like no other, which loomed like a milestone on the road of a collapsing civilization. Also discussed are the failures of the Dissident Right to effectively critique and challenge the nascent dystopia. Can we really hope for a return to sanity and normality when the corrective systems of our civilization are so clearly compromised and broken?
RUNNING ORDER
00:00 Intro music
00:30 Intro: Richard, Andy, and Colin
01:40 "The Cabal strikes back"
03:40 "A very mild bioweapon from China"
07:00 Covid as a response to a US-backed Colour Revolution in Hong Kong
13:10 America's long tradition of voter fraud
15:00 Trump challenged America's one-party state
22:15 Why we need a Dissident Right
25:15 Empty hospitals and broken statues
28:40 The Dissident Right's failure to critique the chaos
31:20 Nick Fuentes & Richard Spencer compared
36:15 Charlie Brooker gets a mention
37:40 "We are living in a virtual war economy"
41:40 Are we living in a reverse Stone Toss cartoon?
43:45 Give ideological intolerance a chance
46:25 The centralisation of the economy
52:55 The bifurcation of culture (woke mainstream vs. conspiritard underground)
58:00 Alex Jones as an "unconscious agent"
64:55 China cracks down on Australia
67:40 Can Trump hold on?
70:20 What if Trump refuses to concede
73:25 Lock-downs didn't work, neither will vaccines
77:30 Only the lumpemproles can save us
79:48 Thanks for listening
80:44 Outro music
Andy and Colin are joined by filmmaker and Affirmative Right contributor Richard Wolstencroft to get to the root of 2020, a year like no other, which loomed like a milestone on the road of a collapsing civilization. Also discussed are the failures of the Dissident Right to effectively critique and challenge the nascent dystopia. Can we really hope for a return to sanity and normality when the corrective systems of our civilization are so clearly compromised and broken?
RUNNING ORDER
00:00 Intro music
00:30 Intro: Richard, Andy, and Colin
01:40 "The Cabal strikes back"
03:40 "A very mild bioweapon from China"
07:00 Covid as a response to a US-backed Colour Revolution in Hong Kong
13:10 America's long tradition of voter fraud
15:00 Trump challenged America's one-party state
22:15 Why we need a Dissident Right
25:15 Empty hospitals and broken statues
28:40 The Dissident Right's failure to critique the chaos
31:20 Nick Fuentes & Richard Spencer compared
36:15 Charlie Brooker gets a mention
37:40 "We are living in a virtual war economy"
41:40 Are we living in a reverse Stone Toss cartoon?
43:45 Give ideological intolerance a chance
46:25 The centralisation of the economy
52:55 The bifurcation of culture (woke mainstream vs. conspiritard underground)
58:00 Alex Jones as an "unconscious agent"
64:55 China cracks down on Australia
67:40 Can Trump hold on?
70:20 What if Trump refuses to concede
73:25 Lock-downs didn't work, neither will vaccines
77:30 Only the lumpemproles can save us
79:48 Thanks for listening
80:44 Outro music
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.