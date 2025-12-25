BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Signs of the end times: Pastor charged for 'terrorism' & Bible considered as 'hate speech' in Canada
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
2 days ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to InfoWars & Dan Dicks of Press for truth


Canadian pastor Artur Pawlowski has been charged for terrorism while the Canadian government and the province of Quebec’s ‘conservative’ government passed laws to limit free speech from preachers who speak against homosexuality, which is an abomination to God, and to prohibit prayer in public spaces.


There’s something about Christ and His followers that makes governments and leftist groups fearful of the Christian God Who rules the universe.


This is state enforced atheism.


Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: [email protected]


"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington

terrorismfatherbiblegodholy spiritjesus christword of godhate speechyeshuapastorson of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
