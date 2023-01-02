The World Will Have No Freedom, Democracy and Human Rights if Beijing ‘Gets Their Way’

https://gnews.org/articles/648535
Summary：12/30/2022 Gordon Chang: China and Russia are trying to reshape the international system and world order. There'll be no freedom, no democracy and no human rights if China and Russia get their way.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.