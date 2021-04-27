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EP 2415-Arizona Election Audit Kicks Off! Live Video Feed
The Pete Santilli Show
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30 views • April 27, 2021
PETE SANTILLI SHOW - #2415 - 6PM
THURSDAY - APRIL 22, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST:  ✅NOW STREAMING LIVE ON RUMBLE : https://rumble.com/c/PeteLive 
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EP 2415-Arizona Election Audit Kicks Off! Live Video Feed

 Due to technical difficulties & work schedule involving re-configuring our podcast network, we started the show off at 8PM.  We did a 1 hour hit to primarily get a live show up for our viewers, and to also test stabilization of our stream.  Folk, we are under MAJOR attack by the Deep State!  We had our Vimeo streaming & archiving channel deleted for “Content violations”, as well as our entire podcast library with MegaPhone distribution service.  We had 1000+ episodes wiped out with no specific reasons.  We learned that Spotify bought out Megaphone...so you can guess why why we were deleted. ✅PLEASE HELP US OUT & SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEW AUDIO PODCAST: https://thepetesantillishow.podbean.com/ 
 
 
 
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