© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
THURSDAY - APRIL 22, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: ✅NOW STREAMING LIVE ON RUMBLE : https://rumble.com/c/PeteLive
✅PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEW AUDIO PODCAST: https://thepetesantillishow.podbean.com/
EP 2415-Arizona Election Audit Kicks Off! Live Video Feed
Due to technical difficulties & work schedule involving re-configuring our podcast network, we started the show off at 8PM. We did a 1 hour hit to primarily get a live show up for our viewers, and to also test stabilization of our stream. Folk, we are under MAJOR attack by the Deep State! We had our Vimeo streaming & archiving channel deleted for “Content violations”, as well as our entire podcast library with MegaPhone distribution service. We had 1000+ episodes wiped out with no specific reasons. We learned that Spotify bought out Megaphone...so you can guess why why we were deleted. ✅PLEASE HELP US OUT & SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEW AUDIO PODCAST: https://thepetesantillishow.podbean.com/
LIVE BROADCAST: ✅NOW STREAMING LIVE ON RUMBLE : https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow 🚨 JOIN US ON FRANK! http://FrankSpeech.com
📡We’ve joined the global revolution in encrypted communications technology - Decentralize Your Digital Life With CLEAR: http://ClearWithPete.com
Join our team of influencers! This is a ground-floor opportunity to build a small business in the most exciting industry in the world: ClearUnited http://ClearWithPete.com/join
🔴Save $50 On A 4-Week Emergency Food Supply: http://PrePareWithPete.com
✅ Enjoy The Healthy Aging Support of Collagen 🔥
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ http://HealthWithPete.com
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
🔦 Defend Yourself With The Best Tactical Flashlight On The Market 🔦
➡️ Get it Here: http://www.fighterflare.com ⬅️
Use Promo Code PETE20 for 20% OFF
🚨HERE’s HOW TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD ▶▶▶▶ https://petesantilli.mobi
🚨DON’T LET SILICON VALLEY DISCONNECT YOU FROM US!! GET ON OUR FREE TEXT ALERT SYSTEM: Text “SBN” to 74121 or visit http://Petelive.tv/text
🚨 Follow our new RUMBLE channels https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow https://rumble.com/c/SBNNewsClips 🚨🚨 🚨- (BEST LIVE STREAM & CHAT IS ON DLive: https://dlive.tv/PeteSantilli )