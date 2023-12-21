I PET GOAT 2 By Heliofant. Music by O.D.D TV - End of the Tunnel feat K-Rino & Tony Mac

Hook-
(Oooh)
Every single day we're being led astray and lied to
I don’t think there's anyone that hates it more than I do
Trapped inside the system and I'm caught up in the struggle
One day I hope to see the light at the End of the Tunnel
I feel like I’m alone and no one knows the things I know
There's nobody to talk to and there's nowhere I can go
Trapped inside the system and I'm caught up in the struggle
One day I hope to see the light at the End of the Tunnel
Verse 1 - ODD TV
We the sheeple, hear no see no and speak no evil
We get lied to so much, it seems normal to be deceitful
We'll never be treated equal and I wanna know why
Rich people start all the wars but only poor people die
Just take a look it's so easy to see the system is rigged
By degenerate pigs, targeting our innocent kids
They start programming you just as soon as you exit the womb
Now money is your god, you must obey and consume
Always practice conformity, stay within the majority
Never think for yourself, and do not question authority
Man I still can't even b'lieve this is the way that they have us
I’m taking my chances, I have to try and wake up the masses
Can’t get away from the madness, but still I'm trying my best
And as long as I’m still alive, I will fight to the death
Because we cannot let this be the end, it's now or never sink or swim
The time has come for the great awakening, Never Sleep Again
Hook-
Every single day we're being led astray and lied to
I don't think there’s anyone that hates it more than I do
Trapped inside the system and I'm caught up in the struggle
One day I hope to see the light at the End of the Tunnel
I feel like I'm alone and no one knows the things I know
There's nobody to talk to and there's nowhere I can go
Trapped inside the system and I'm caught up in the struggle
One day I hope to see the light at the End of the Tunnel
Verse 2 - K-Rino
Listen I woke up with a fever today
Sick of the fact people believe everything that this evil media say
Morality has been deleted away
Zionist heathens display that they're the predators who see us as prey
Transparency is what they need to purvey
They even have us thinking that eating a fruit that has no seed is ok
Victims of greed and impeded by hate
The glaring question is 'how can we get to God if Satan's leading the way?'
Ravenous witches, scientists with moral character glitches
Preparing malicious conditions and sick narrative switches
The elitist wearing his privilege as he battles for riches
While the lower classes carry out the establishment's wishes
The portrayal of their intentions is unfair and fictitious
Acting suspicious, under cover agents snapping your pictures
Suggestive messages embedded in the movies to trick us
Music and advertisement slickness plus remixture of scriptures
Come on!
Hook-
Every single day we're being led astray and lied to
I don't think there's anyone that hates it more than I do
Trapped inside the system and I'm caught up in the struggle
One day I hope to see the light at the End of the Tunnel
I feel like I'm alone and no one knows the things I know
There's nobody to talk to and there's nowhere I can go
Trapped inside the system and I'm caught up in the struggle
One day I hope to see the light at the End of the Tunnel
Verse 3 - ODD TV
It's 2019, but it feels more like 1984
Our rights are fading away, everyday they're taking more
It's time to stand and take action, WHAT ARE WE WAITING FOR??
They're waging war on humanity, this we can't ignore
My brain is sore from all the lies that they constantly feed us
Elitists that follow the phoenix can swallow a penis
And we're not gonna stop until we know all of your secrets
The Bible says in our final days our knowledge increases
That is exactly what's happening now on this challenging road that we're traveling down
We have to get roudy we have to get loud and keep spreading the truth and just pass it around
You work like a slave and you live in a loop
They're turning your sky into chemical soup
I'm always watching these videos often like RichieFromBoston to give me the scoop
Waking the world up dispensing the truth like a doctor that's handing out *unkown* to everyone
What in the world are they spraying up there? It's aluminum, lithium, barium
Nobody notices, nobody cares
Everyone's greedy and nobody shares
I wanna help you, you'll be in my prayers
But now we must separate wheat from the tares
