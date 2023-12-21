I PET GOAT 2 By Heliofant. Music by O.D.D TV - End of the Tunnel feat K-Rino & Tony Mac

Hook-

(Oooh)

Every single day we're being led astray and lied to

I don’t think there's anyone that hates it more than I do

Trapped inside the system and I'm caught up in the struggle

One day I hope to see the light at the End of the Tunnel

I feel like I’m alone and no one knows the things I know

There's nobody to talk to and there's nowhere I can go

Trapped inside the system and I'm caught up in the struggle

One day I hope to see the light at the End of the Tunnel

Verse 1 - ODD TV

We the sheeple, hear no see no and speak no evil

We get lied to so much, it seems normal to be deceitful

We'll never be treated equal and I wanna know why

Rich people start all the wars but only poor people die

Just take a look it's so easy to see the system is rigged

By degenerate pigs, targeting our innocent kids

They start programming you just as soon as you exit the womb

Now money is your god, you must obey and consume

Always practice conformity, stay within the majority

Never think for yourself, and do not question authority

Man I still can't even b'lieve this is the way that they have us

I’m taking my chances, I have to try and wake up the masses

Can’t get away from the madness, but still I'm trying my best

And as long as I’m still alive, I will fight to the death

Because we cannot let this be the end, it's now or never sink or swim

The time has come for the great awakening, Never Sleep Again

Hook-

Every single day we're being led astray and lied to

I don't think there’s anyone that hates it more than I do

Trapped inside the system and I'm caught up in the struggle

One day I hope to see the light at the End of the Tunnel

I feel like I'm alone and no one knows the things I know

There's nobody to talk to and there's nowhere I can go

Trapped inside the system and I'm caught up in the struggle

One day I hope to see the light at the End of the Tunnel

Verse 2 - K-Rino

Listen I woke up with a fever today

Sick of the fact people believe everything that this evil media say

Morality has been deleted away

Zionist heathens display that they're the predators who see us as prey

Transparency is what they need to purvey

They even have us thinking that eating a fruit that has no seed is ok

Victims of greed and impeded by hate

The glaring question is 'how can we get to God if Satan's leading the way?'

Ravenous witches, scientists with moral character glitches

Preparing malicious conditions and sick narrative switches

The elitist wearing his privilege as he battles for riches

While the lower classes carry out the establishment's wishes

The portrayal of their intentions is unfair and fictitious

Acting suspicious, under cover agents snapping your pictures

Suggestive messages embedded in the movies to trick us

Music and advertisement slickness plus remixture of scriptures

Come on!

Hook-

Every single day we're being led astray and lied to

I don't think there's anyone that hates it more than I do

Trapped inside the system and I'm caught up in the struggle

One day I hope to see the light at the End of the Tunnel

I feel like I'm alone and no one knows the things I know

There's nobody to talk to and there's nowhere I can go

Trapped inside the system and I'm caught up in the struggle

One day I hope to see the light at the End of the Tunnel

Verse 3 - ODD TV

It's 2019, but it feels more like 1984

Our rights are fading away, everyday they're taking more

It's time to stand and take action, WHAT ARE WE WAITING FOR??

They're waging war on humanity, this we can't ignore

My brain is sore from all the lies that they constantly feed us

Elitists that follow the phoenix can swallow a penis

And we're not gonna stop until we know all of your secrets

The Bible says in our final days our knowledge increases

That is exactly what's happening now on this challenging road that we're traveling down

We have to get roudy we have to get loud and keep spreading the truth and just pass it around

You work like a slave and you live in a loop

They're turning your sky into chemical soup

I'm always watching these videos often like RichieFromBoston to give me the scoop

Waking the world up dispensing the truth like a doctor that's handing out *unkown* to everyone

What in the world are they spraying up there? It's aluminum, lithium, barium

Nobody notices, nobody cares

Everyone's greedy and nobody shares

I wanna help you, you'll be in my prayers

But now we must separate wheat from the tares



