Brian and Joe talking about Rare Earth Elements

Rare earth elements (REE) are a group of 17 elements, including the 15 elements of the lanthanide series on the periodic table of elements together with the transition metals scandium and yttrium. The latter two elements exhibit similar properties to the lanthanides and are found in the same ore bodies. REEs are key components in many electronic devices that we use in our daily lives, as well as in a variety of industrial applications.

Canada has some of the largest known reserves and resources (measured and indicated) of rare earths in the world, estimated at over 15.2 million tonnes of rare earth oxide in 2023.

Manufacturing permanent magnets is the largest global use for REEs, accounting for 44% of total demand in 2022.

China is the world’s largest producer with an estimated 210,000 tonnes of mined REEs and 175,000 tonnes of refined REEs in 2022, accounting for 70% of global mined production and 87% of global refined production.

Many countries, including Canada, have rare earths reserves and resources, but producing REE metals requires complex separation and refining processes.





Saskatchewan processing plant first to produce rare earth metals in North America





The Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) announced Wednesday that its rare earth processing facility in Saskatoon produced rare earth metals at a commercial scale this summer – ahead of schedule – making the Canadian province the first and only jurisdiction to do so in North America.





Rare earth element mineral deposits in the United States





Because of their unique special chemical properties, many of the metals in the group of rare earth elements (REEs) have essential applications in 21st century technologies. Examples of products that use REEs are cell phones, computers, fluorescent and light-emitting-diode lights, flat-screen television and computer monitors, and in high-strength magnets used by clean energy technologies such as the generators of wind turbines and batteries of hybrid and electric vehicles. REEs are used in many defense applications, such as in components of jet engines, missile guidance systems, antimissile defense systems, satellites, and communication systems.





