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WE HAVE BEEN DUPED! UN ACADEMY OF DIVINE KNOWLEDGE/ITNJ!
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517 views • May 12, 2021
Christian pretenders??
Madej, Kaufman, Icke, Bigtree, Tenpenny, Mikovitz, RFK Jr., ... all placed by the UN to make our transition to the NEW NORMAL more comfortable? I notice they have all gotten LOTS of attention lately but strangely none of them speak publicly about these organizations. I am in Madej's group "Serendipity Group" social platform and she just said she would be gone for a while doing a talking tour... wonder why she didn't tell us all about THIS?
https://newearth.org
https://sachastone.com/
https://sachastone.com/the-lazarus-initiative/
https://newearthproject.org
https://academyofdivineknowledge.org
https://www.itnj.org/
https://serendipitygroup.com
I hear her talk a lot about light and frequencies but not much about the bible. She has alternately called herself a DO and an Internal Medicine Specialist. Wonder if she's either.
Here's a EU Times Front Page piece about the "Tribunal" Hmm.. Wonder why THIS isn't live on YouTube...xD:
https://www.eutimes.net/2021/05/team-of-1000-lawyers-and-10000-medical-experts-start-nuremberg-2-trial-against-world-leaders-for-crimes-against-humanity/
mirrored: YouTube: 7Grainsofsalt
Madej, Kaufman, Icke, Bigtree, Tenpenny, Mikovitz, RFK Jr., ... all placed by the UN to make our transition to the NEW NORMAL more comfortable? I notice they have all gotten LOTS of attention lately but strangely none of them speak publicly about these organizations. I am in Madej's group "Serendipity Group" social platform and she just said she would be gone for a while doing a talking tour... wonder why she didn't tell us all about THIS?
https://newearth.org
https://sachastone.com/
https://sachastone.com/the-lazarus-initiative/
https://newearthproject.org
https://academyofdivineknowledge.org
https://www.itnj.org/
https://serendipitygroup.com
I hear her talk a lot about light and frequencies but not much about the bible. She has alternately called herself a DO and an Internal Medicine Specialist. Wonder if she's either.
Here's a EU Times Front Page piece about the "Tribunal" Hmm.. Wonder why THIS isn't live on YouTube...xD:
https://www.eutimes.net/2021/05/team-of-1000-lawyers-and-10000-medical-experts-start-nuremberg-2-trial-against-world-leaders-for-crimes-against-humanity/
mirrored: YouTube: 7Grainsofsalt
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