WE HAVE BEEN DUPED! UN ACADEMY OF DIVINE KNOWLEDGE/ITNJ!

Christian pretenders??Madej, Kaufman, Icke, Bigtree, Tenpenny, Mikovitz, RFK Jr., ... all placed by the UN to make our transition to the NEW NORMAL more comfortable? I notice they have all gotten LOTS of attention lately but strangely none of them speak publicly about these organizations. I am in Madej's group "Serendipity Group" social platform and she just said she would be gone for a while doing a talking tour... wonder why she didn't tell us all about THIS?I hear her talk a lot about light and frequencies but not much about the bible. She has alternately called herself a DO and an Internal Medicine Specialist. Wonder if she's either.Here's a EU Times Front Page piece about the "Tribunal" Hmm.. Wonder why THIS isn't live on YouTube...xD:mirrored: YouTube: 7Grainsofsalt