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UK_GOV-ID_1984 - UK government openly admit that they have been exaggerating Covid-19 deaths
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16 views • September 22, 2020
SHOCKING! UK government openly admit that they have been exaggerating Covid-19 deaths😡 So if you had Covid few months ago & then die in a car crash your death will be classed as covid 😳😡 (Follow my facebook for all latest updates)
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