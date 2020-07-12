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For Canadians - Norman Traversy vs Trudeau and corruption
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13 views • July 12, 2020
Norman is fighting the Trudeau Gov't on behalf of Canadians. What he is doing is dangerous because Trudeau has ties to the deep state. The new USMCA agreement gives the US authority to hold a corrupt Canadian Gov't accountable for crimes against its people. This is history in the making so definitely watch this.
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