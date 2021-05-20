Government Pays Farmers to Destroy Crops and Create Food Shortage

Found this article from Hal Turner, May 19, 2021:



"GOVERNMENT TRYING TO CREATE FOOD SHORTAGE - PAYING FARMERS TO DESTROY CROPS; THREATENING NO FARM SUBSIDIES IF THEY REFUSE



The federal government of the United States is offering farmers 1.5 times the value of their crops . . . if farmers DESTROY those crops! If farmers decline the "offer" that same government will stop all farm subsidies for refusing.

You heard it with your own ears, directly from a guy who whose family owns a farm: "They're trying to create a food shortage!"

HOLODOMOR 2.0 guys. It can happen again. The same people that have brought you 100s of millions of dead last century using famine, are in power now in the US and most of the world. They used food as a weapon in places like Ukraine and the former Soviet Union, and now they're going to try to do the same thing here in the USA. The Biden administration announced on Wednesday, 21 April, that it would expand a program that pays farmers to leave land fallow, part of a broader, government-wide effort to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. The new initiative will incentivize farmers to take land out of production by raising rental rates and incentive payments."



halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/government-trying-to-create-food-shortage-paying-farmers-to-destroy-crops-threatening-no-farm-subsidies-if-they-refuse



Farmer sues after being ordered not to work his farm (May 29, 2021)

Ag Department rules a mud puddle is protected wetlands

A South Dakota farmer is suing the federal government after its Agriculture Department ordered him not to farm his farm.

wnd.com/2021/05/farmer-sues-ordered-not-work-farm/?utm_source=Email&utm_medium=wnd-breaking&utm_campaign=breaking&utm_content=breaking&ats_es=5c2611d34638a419dddde47c6216068b