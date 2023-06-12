Amish Space Station Confirms the Flat Earth

Discussing internet censorship, flat earth, CV-19 and worldwide lockdowns, moving abroad, experiencing new cultures, learning new languages, happiness vs. contentment, meditation, spirituality, the dangers of cashless society, statism vs. voluntarism, modern vs. traditional values, quitting smoking, fasting, veganism, and how to stop the new world order with Will from the Amish Space Station



Get Connected With Will:

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RMXjY3tuZcyBRBqLpHGCQ

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@amishspacestation:3?&sunset=lbrytv

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/amishspacestation/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Amishspacestation

Sound Cloud: https://soundcloud.com/amishspacestation



Get Connected With Eric:

Website: http://www.EricDubay.com

Blog: http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com

Forum: http://www.IFERS.123.st

Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/edfes/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericdubaz/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ericdubay

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/eric_dubay

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/ericdubay

Minds: https://www.minds.com/EricDubay

Gab: https://gab.ai/Eric-Dubay

Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/ericdubay

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TCgwKoAf3Y9z/

Real Truthseekers: https://real-truth-seekers.com/@ericdubay

Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/EricDubay

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1286253

Dollar Vigilante: https://dollarvigilante.tv/c/eric.dubay/videos

Telegram: t.me/flatearthericdubay

Email: [email protected]

