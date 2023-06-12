Amish Space Station Confirms the Flat Earth

Discussing internet censorship, flat earth, CV-19 and worldwide lockdowns, moving abroad, experiencing new cultures, learning new languages, happiness vs. contentment, meditation, spirituality, the dangers of cashless society, statism vs. voluntarism, modern vs. traditional values, quitting smoking, fasting, veganism, and how to stop the new world order with Will from the Amish Space Station
Get Connected With Will:
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RMXjY3tuZcyBRBqLpHGCQ
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@amishspacestation:3?&sunset=lbrytv
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/amishspacestation/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Amishspacestation
Sound Cloud: https://soundcloud.com/amishspacestation
Get Connected With Eric:
Website: http://www.EricDubay.com
Blog: http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
Forum: http://www.IFERS.123.st
Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/edfes/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericdubaz/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ericdubay
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/eric_dubay
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/ericdubay
Minds: https://www.minds.com/EricDubay
Gab: https://gab.ai/Eric-Dubay
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/ericdubay
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TCgwKoAf3Y9z/
Real Truthseekers: https://real-truth-seekers.com/@ericdubay
Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/EricDubay
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1286253
Dollar Vigilante: https://dollarvigilante.tv/c/eric.dubay/videos
Telegram: t.me/flatearthericdubay
Email: [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.