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Nancy Pelosi’s Republican Opponent Slams Impeachment As Theft Of America’s Presidential Vote
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51 views • January 25, 2020
Deanna Lorraine is running against Nancy Pelosi for Congress and she joins Tom Pappert to expose the radical left's hatred for America and how patriots can stand up against the plans of the Democrats. Cleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off!
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