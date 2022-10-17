9 Whale of a Time: Collective Consciousness Rising - The People Join Forces to Demand Peace as Elites Push War

Ancient Whale represents the collective consciousness of humanity and all of life, coming together and rising in frequency at this time to demand an end to the wars and corruption that have been plaguing us for thousands of years. This week's show focuses on the war between Russia and the Ukraine, which is clearly being perpetuated and inflamed by the west, some MemeTastic Medicine shows highlighting the connections between Satanism, Marxism, the Covid assaults and the attempted overthrow of our governments. Loads of great frens have joined the Party including The Salty Cracker, Memeology101, The Off Grid Desert Farmer, Dublin MEP Clare Daley, Riccardo Bosi, some raging progressives in New York, ScottyMar10 and grassroots reporters bringing us clips from the field of war. Brad Paisley brings the laughs and a special thank you to the Bird Clan.





Radar Love, Golden Earring (DJT offers to negotiate peace deal)

Truth

The Lion and the Jackals

When the Levee Breaks (Corruption exposed)

Salty Cracker & Progressives Hammer AOC

Jimmy Dore - Applebees Ad Fail

Globalist Money Launderers Celebrating (Trudeau claps like a Fag)

Clare Daley - Dublin MEP

Sleepy Maggie, Ashley MacIsaac - Satanists driving the war

Voltron 4444 - DJT Dancing Through Swamp, Kicking DemoRATs

Rep Andy Biggs - Biden Priest of Moloch

Bannon / Black Panther

Sisters of the Moon, Fleetwood Mac

Huma & the Muslim Brotherhood, Weiner's Laptop, HRC's Emails, Wonderland

White Rabbit, Jefferson Airplane

Patriots in the Captiol

Rattlebone, Robbie Robertson

Lt. Col. Riccardo Bosi - End of October is the Deadline

It's About to Get Crazy - via Scavino

X22 / Salty - Musk takes down Starlink

When the Bullet Hits the Bone - War (Sharpshooters will get the military reference)

Memeology101

Intel Slava

Fox News

Elijah Streams / Kash Patel

Online, Brad Paisley

Danielle Smith, Alberta Premier - Unvaxxed most discriminated against in modern history

Tribute to unvaxxed

You are the Sun, John Rich & Lionel Richie





www.birdclanmessenger.com
























