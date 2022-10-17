9 Whale of a Time: Collective Consciousness Rising - The People Join Forces to Demand Peace as Elites Push War

Ancient Whale represents the collective consciousness of humanity and all of life, coming together and rising in frequency at this time to demand an end to the wars and corruption that have been plaguing us for thousands of years. This week's show focuses on the war between Russia and the Ukraine, which is clearly being perpetuated and inflamed by the west, some MemeTastic Medicine shows highlighting the connections between Satanism, Marxism, the Covid assaults and the attempted overthrow of our governments. Loads of great frens have joined the Party including The Salty Cracker, Memeology101, The Off Grid Desert Farmer, Dublin MEP Clare Daley, Riccardo Bosi, some raging progressives in New York, ScottyMar10 and grassroots reporters bringing us clips from the field of war. Brad Paisley brings the laughs and a special thank you to the Bird Clan.
Radar Love, Golden Earring (DJT offers to negotiate peace deal)
Truth
The Lion and the Jackals
When the Levee Breaks (Corruption exposed)
Salty Cracker & Progressives Hammer AOC
Jimmy Dore - Applebees Ad Fail
Globalist Money Launderers Celebrating (Trudeau claps like a Fag)
Clare Daley - Dublin MEP
Sleepy Maggie, Ashley MacIsaac - Satanists driving the war
Voltron 4444 - DJT Dancing Through Swamp, Kicking DemoRATs
Rep Andy Biggs - Biden Priest of Moloch
Bannon / Black Panther
Sisters of the Moon, Fleetwood Mac
Huma & the Muslim Brotherhood, Weiner's Laptop, HRC's Emails, Wonderland
White Rabbit, Jefferson Airplane
Patriots in the Captiol
Rattlebone, Robbie Robertson
Lt. Col. Riccardo Bosi - End of October is the Deadline
It's About to Get Crazy - via Scavino
X22 / Salty - Musk takes down Starlink
When the Bullet Hits the Bone - War (Sharpshooters will get the military reference)
Memeology101
Intel Slava
Fox News
Elijah Streams / Kash Patel
Online, Brad Paisley
Danielle Smith, Alberta Premier - Unvaxxed most discriminated against in modern history
Tribute to unvaxxed
You are the Sun, John Rich & Lionel Richie
