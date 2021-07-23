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Welcome Back James Perloff
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23 views • July 23, 2021
Our friend James Perloff returns for his third appearance on Shadow Citizen.
James Perloff is author of The Shadows of Power, an
exposé of the Council on Foreign Relations that has sold over 100,000
copies. He has also written two books critiquing the evidence of
Darwin’s theory of evolution, including Tornado in a Junkyard. He wrote for The New American magazine for nearly three decades. His newest book, Truth Is a Lonely Warrior,
is a comprehensive look at the relentless pursuit for world government.
He also wrote the script for Free Mind Films’ latest documentary “ShadowRing”,
released 2015, and was the leadoff speaker at the 2015 New York City
LibertyFest. He has been seen all over alternative media including Leak
Project, Ritchie Allen, SGT Report and X22 Report. His website is www.jamesperloff.com
James Perloff is author of The Shadows of Power, an
exposé of the Council on Foreign Relations that has sold over 100,000
copies. He has also written two books critiquing the evidence of
Darwin’s theory of evolution, including Tornado in a Junkyard. He wrote for The New American magazine for nearly three decades. His newest book, Truth Is a Lonely Warrior,
is a comprehensive look at the relentless pursuit for world government.
He also wrote the script for Free Mind Films’ latest documentary “ShadowRing”,
released 2015, and was the leadoff speaker at the 2015 New York City
LibertyFest. He has been seen all over alternative media including Leak
Project, Ritchie Allen, SGT Report and X22 Report. His website is www.jamesperloff.com
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