Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
An Urgent Prophetic Look: A Dream, Israel and Major Moves Being Made
channel image
Ark of Grace Ministries
29 Subscribers
21 views
Published 20 hours ago

Join Amanda and explore a dream narrative as well as prophecies encompassing white helicopters, military events, and biblical references. The text hints at significant geopolitical developments, including disruptions in funding channels to Hamas, unexpected strikes on threatening leaders, and future conflicts in the Middle East. References to real-world events, like the death of a Hamas leader and Iran's leadership challenges, are intertwined with biblical prophecies, creating a unique perspective on current affairs and potential future scenarios. Tune in Jan. 4 at 6pm ET.

Music Copyright References:

-21981893-Corporate And Inspirational Cinematic Background Music (1.00 Minutes Version) by StockAudios/Pond 5

-151471022-Uplifting Inspirational Corporate by Patrick_Schlebes/Pond5

-154756307-Magic Fireflies Loop Version2(Modern And Relaxing Background) by Lesya_NZ

-123859534-Successful Product Presentation 60S - P5 by wolfgangwoehrle

Music License: https://www.pond5.com/legal/license/20230221

Purchase ID/Date: 7365245 / 9-29-2023

Website: https://arkofgrace.org

Prayer Requests: https://arkofgrace.org/prayer-requests

Donate: https://arkofgrace.org/donate

Partners: https://arkofgrace.org/ministry-partners

Keywords
propheticword from the lordamanda graceark of grace ministries

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket