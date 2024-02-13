NWO: Globalists’ depopulation statements

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to Willyalfredo



Disclaimer: I’m not a supporter of Kent Hovind but we must respect his stand on creationism from a biblical perspective.



A few years ago, Kent Hovind shared a few shocking statements from leftist elitist on their depopulation aspirations.