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Is Sweden finnaly about to lock it down?
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18 views • October 28, 2020
Jason Bermas, October 19, 2020
Jason about how the media spins a false narrative on Sweden, the land that didn't lockdown.
https://www.youtube.com/c/InfoWarrior/
https://www.gofundme.com/f/bermasbrigademediamonth16
https://rokfin.com/JasonBermas
Bitcoin - 1FhCG4GwFWHZsCm3jogkrZJdGbFJFMR3ev
Jason about how the media spins a false narrative on Sweden, the land that didn't lockdown.
https://www.youtube.com/c/InfoWarrior/
https://www.gofundme.com/f/bermasbrigademediamonth16
https://rokfin.com/JasonBermas
Bitcoin - 1FhCG4GwFWHZsCm3jogkrZJdGbFJFMR3ev
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