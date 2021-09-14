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The Red Cross Announces The Vaccinated Can't Give Blood Because Their Blood Have Been Stripped Of Antibodies
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323 views • September 14, 2021
Copy and pasted from VIDMAX
“COVID-19 vaccine, you’re going to want to listen to this. The Red Cross says anyone who has received their COVID-19 vaccine cannot donate convalescent plasma to help other COVID-19 patients in hospitals. That plasma is made up of antibodies from people who have recovered from the virus but the vaccine wipes out those antibodies making the convalescent plasma ineffective and treating other COVID-19 patients.” – News Anchor
“COVID-19 vaccine, you’re going to want to listen to this. The Red Cross says anyone who has received their COVID-19 vaccine cannot donate convalescent plasma to help other COVID-19 patients in hospitals. That plasma is made up of antibodies from people who have recovered from the virus but the vaccine wipes out those antibodies making the convalescent plasma ineffective and treating other COVID-19 patients.” – News Anchor
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