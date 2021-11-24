Covid 19 Has NEVER Been Isolated. How Can You Test For Something You Can't Isolate?

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You’ll hear how another lawsuit was won because they couldn’t provide evidence that Covid 19 has EVER been isolated. There is a global Cabal with a plan to depopulate the world and usher in a New World Order/One World Government. Don’t believe it, buy the book Covid 19 The Great Reset by Klaus Schwab. Who is Klaus Schwab? He is a German engineer and economist, best known as the founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum.
He and his globalist friends like Bill Gates, the Clintons, Fauci, etc etc. plan to control the world and make us all dependent on them while owning nothing. Our Freedoms and way of life are at risk my friends. It’s time that we the people step up and start to speak out. Many are still asleep to the truth and many will never wake up no matter what we try to tell them. We have been told we can’t tell them we must show them.
The truth about Covid is starting to be shown drip by drip. Even MSM has recently shown a couple things to expose that the narrative was a lie and it’s crumbling.
Here are a couple links to websites and a document that will provide you with a ton of information that you can research yourself to come to know the truth.
www.timetofreeamerica.com
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1z2Dt3mYJacPOqEagYXl6wwyv-q0O3I9xGaXn7_bHC6c/edit?usp=sharing
God bless each and every one of you.
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