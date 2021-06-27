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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Proverbs 3:19-26, 20210627
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
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38 views • June 27, 2021
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:
Sunday, June 27, 2021: Proverbs 3:19-26

O my Everlasting, Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, and Heavenly Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the atoning blood sacrifice that my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, and my Emmanuel, paid at Calvary to redeem me.

Glorious Heavenly Father, Your Holy Scriptures testify that You,

19 The EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, by Your Wisdom founded the earth; by Your Understanding established the Heavens;

20 By Your great Knowledge the depths were broken up, and clouds drop down the dew.

21 As Your sanctified son or daughter, I will not let Your Wisdom and Understanding depart from my eyes—I will keep sound Wisdom and Discretion;

22 So they will be Eternal Life to my soul and Grace to my neck.

23 Then I will walk safely in my way, and my foot will not stumble.

24 When I lie down, I will not be afraid; Yes, I will lie down and my sleep will be sweet; because of Your Holy Spirit who watches over me.

25 I will not be afraid of sudden terror, nor of trouble from the wicked when it comes; because of the complete protection under the Atoning Blood of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ;

26 For You, my JEHOVAH-RAAH, the LORD GOD my SHEPHERD, will be my confidence, and will keep my foot from being injured.

Thank you, Holy Father, for rewarding me with these spiritual and physical blessings, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Proverbs 3:18-26 personalized NKJV)

* * * *

Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].

GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
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terrordaughtereternal lifesatanprayerdiseasedivineunderstandingwordsleepsoulhopeeyesenemyprotectsonobedientafraidforgetpreserveforsake
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