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Drink Along w #beerandgear 13 Dos Equis Ambar Especial 4.0/5
Beer and Gear
Beer and Gear
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11 views • November 04, 2021
* Pumpkin Poll link : https://strawpoll.com/yds19dzfx
This weeks Drink Along is from Dos Equis. Its their Vienna Style amber beer.
All around this isn't a bad brew. She drinks easy, has a low ABV 4.7, the IBUs were 22 and drank like a 5 and the SRM is more copper into Nut Brown than amber so lets say 44. I would drink these except for the addition of corn syrup aka HFCS and there is no need for that except to sweeten it up. Not exactly a well crafted brew as much as adult soda pop. That being said you could knock these back all day since the flavor profile is mild to non-existent.
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one w Pima and I.
Big 3 folks !
Skal
E
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