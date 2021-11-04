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Drink Along w #beerandgear 13 Dos Equis Ambar Especial 4.0/5
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11 views • November 04, 2021
* Pumpkin Poll link : https://strawpoll.com/yds19dzfx
This weeks Drink Along is from Dos Equis. Its their Vienna Style amber beer.
All around this isn't a bad brew. She drinks easy, has a low ABV 4.7, the IBUs were 22 and drank like a 5 and the SRM is more copper into Nut Brown than amber so lets say 44. I would drink these except for the addition of corn syrup aka HFCS and there is no need for that except to sweeten it up. Not exactly a well crafted brew as much as adult soda pop. That being said you could knock these back all day since the flavor profile is mild to non-existent.
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one w Pima and I.
Big 3 folks !
Skal
E
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
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https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
This weeks Drink Along is from Dos Equis. Its their Vienna Style amber beer.
All around this isn't a bad brew. She drinks easy, has a low ABV 4.7, the IBUs were 22 and drank like a 5 and the SRM is more copper into Nut Brown than amber so lets say 44. I would drink these except for the addition of corn syrup aka HFCS and there is no need for that except to sweeten it up. Not exactly a well crafted brew as much as adult soda pop. That being said you could knock these back all day since the flavor profile is mild to non-existent.
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one w Pima and I.
Big 3 folks !
Skal
E
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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