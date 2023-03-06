https://gettr.com/post/p2aiuvifff7

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/04/2023 Board of Directors of CPAC Bob Beauprez: The CPAC can pull back the curtain and expose the lies and give voice to the truth to wake up America. Republican Vivec Ramaswamy, who announced the presidential bid for 2024, said, “What we need to do is bankrupt the CCP and just ban all trade with the CCP.” It worked in defeating the Soviet Union and ending that Cold War. If it wasn't for the hundreds of billions of dollars we continually send to the CCP, they wouldn't be able to build up their military force and expand their influence around the globe.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/04/2023 CPAC董事鲍勃·博普雷兹：CPAC可以通过揭露谎言，说出真相来唤醒美国。竞选2024年总统初选的共和党人Vivek Ramaswamy说”我们要让中共破产，禁止所有与中共的贸易“。这种策略在击败苏联结束冷战时发挥了作用。 如果不是美国不停地给中共输送几千亿美元，中共就无法建立其军事力量，扩大其全球影响力





