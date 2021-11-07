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Mission Impossible: 2nd Season, Episode 1, Opening Scene
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173 views • November 07, 2021
First episode (The Widow) to feature Peter Graves as Jim Phelps. The IMF capture a heroin distributor and Cinnamon goes undercover as his "widow" in order to shut down part of "the Syndicate." Air date: September 10, 1967.
Greg Morris: Shortly before his death in 1996, he went to see the film version of Mission: Impossible that starred Tom Cruise. The reports were that he disliked the movie so much (an opinion that was shared by some of his former co-stars) that he left the theater early. According to the Associated Press, he said of the movie: "It's an abomination."
In the first season, the team is led by Dan Briggs (played by Steven Hill). He was replaced in the show in 1967 after the end of the first season. As one of the few Orthodox Jewish actors working in Hollywood, he made it clear in advance of production that he was not able to work on the Sabbath (i.e., sundown Friday to dusk Saturday), and that he would leave the set every Friday before sundown.
MI on air for 7 seasons.
Greg Morris: Shortly before his death in 1996, he went to see the film version of Mission: Impossible that starred Tom Cruise. The reports were that he disliked the movie so much (an opinion that was shared by some of his former co-stars) that he left the theater early. According to the Associated Press, he said of the movie: "It's an abomination."
In the first season, the team is led by Dan Briggs (played by Steven Hill). He was replaced in the show in 1967 after the end of the first season. As one of the few Orthodox Jewish actors working in Hollywood, he made it clear in advance of production that he was not able to work on the Sabbath (i.e., sundown Friday to dusk Saturday), and that he would leave the set every Friday before sundown.
MI on air for 7 seasons.
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