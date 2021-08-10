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Mike Lindell's Cyber Symposium https://www.trunews.com/live #1
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151 views • August 10, 2021
Mike Lindell's Cyber Symposium https://www.trunews.com/live
Elections Expert Seth Keshel Releases National Fraud Numbers: Finds 8.1 Million Excess Votes in US Election, Affirms Trump Won PA, MI, WI, NV, AZ, GA and MN
3 August 2021 by Brannon Howse
Retired Army intelligence captain, elections data expert, and former baseball analyst Seth Keshel released his final national fraud numbers over the weekend. https://home.frankspeech.com/
Elections Expert Seth Keshel Releases National Fraud Numbers: Finds 8.1 Million Excess Votes in US Election, Affirms Trump Won PA, MI, WI, NV, AZ, GA and MN
3 August 2021 by Brannon Howse
Retired Army intelligence captain, elections data expert, and former baseball analyst Seth Keshel released his final national fraud numbers over the weekend. https://home.frankspeech.com/
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