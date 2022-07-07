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Psalm 2 Is A Prophetic Victory Scripture of Jesus Conquering All Evil
Crossing Jordan Ministries
Crossing Jordan Ministries
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Anyone concerned about the level of evil and wickedness occurring in the world should read the Bible. There are so many scriptures that cover what is happening. Everything going on is coming to a head. No matter how much worse things get, the devil fails. Psalm 2 is just one of many powerful scriptures that validate that the evil doers will be wiped out once and for all.

PSALM 2

Why do the heathen rage, and the people imagine a vain thing?

2 The kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together, against the Lord, and against his anointed, saying,

3 Let us break their bands asunder, and cast away their cords from us.

4 He that sitteth in the heavens shall laugh: the Lord shall have them in derision.

5 Then shall he speak unto them in his wrath, and vex them in his sore displeasure.

6 Yet have I set my king upon my holy hill of Zion.

7 I will declare the decree: the Lord hath said unto me, Thou art my Son; this day have I begotten thee.

8 Ask of me, and I shall give thee the heathen for thine inheritance, and the uttermost parts of the earth for thy possession.

9 Thou shalt break them with a rod of iron; thou shalt dash them in pieces like a potter's vessel.

10 Be wise now therefore, O ye kings: be instructed, ye judges of the earth.

11 Serve the Lord with fear, and rejoice with trembling.

12 Kiss the Son, lest he be angry, and ye perish from the way, when his wrath is kindled but a little. Blessed are all they that put their trust in him.

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Crossing Jordan Ministries is under the inspirational leadership of Jesus Christ and is directed and managed by Gregory Ciola. The significant spiritual name of this ministry began in 2009 after the birth of our son Jordan who was miraculously saved by God during a life-threatening experience he encountered at birth.

The Israelites were led across the Jordan River in a miraculous way to get to the promised land. (See Joshua Chapter 3 and 4 entire chapters). The Bible account says that as soon as the priests carrying the Ark of the Covenant touched the water that the river split in two and dried up allowing the Israelites to cross like the parting of the Red Sea with Moses. John the Baptist spent his entire ministry preparing the hearts of the people to be ready to meet the Messiah. The thing he is most noted for is the national baptism he was conducting in Jordan to get people to repent and get ready to meet Jesus. John’s entire ministry was situated around the Jordan River near the spot where the Israelites first crossed.

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