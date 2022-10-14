Dream Journey; Understanding Dreamscape Sequels

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Amongst the many beautiful messages that your dreams have, they can guide you in times when you need it most.
I wanted to share with you how dreamscapes intertwine with your path.
Maybe, this will inspire you to start, continue or return to deciphering your dreams.
https://shannacurry.com/dreams/