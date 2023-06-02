MASSIVE NAVAL PREPOSITIONG UNDERWAY*CHINESE MIGRANTS RACING INTO USA*DRUGS AS WEAPONS OF WAR*

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! https://twitter.com/WarFrontline/status/1664634407049736196 https://www.rt.com/news/577328-us-retaliates-nuclear-treaty/ https://southfront.org/russian-aerospace-forces-receives-new-batch-of-su-34-fighter-bombers-photos/ https://southfront.org/british-made-armed-drone-was-shot-down-over-russias-belgorod-photos/ https://news.usni.org/2023/06/01/usni-news-fleet-and-marine-tracker-june-1-2023#more-103352 https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/6/2/mexico-police-discover-at-least-45-bags-filled-with-human-remains https://nypost.com/2023/05/31/portland-eyes-banning-homeless-camping-during-the-day-in-most-of-city/ https://twitter.com/Oscarelblue/status/1664473790749851651 https://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/new-opium-war-americas-deadly-fentanyl-invasion-chinas-revenge-humiliation https://www.historyextra.com/period/victorian/opium-wars-explain-britain-china-why-cause-legacy/ https://www.historyhit.com/facts-about-the-opium-wars/ https://www.drugs.com/zoloft.html https://twitter.com/MarioNawfal/status/1664616341100167169 https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1664139872569835520/video/1 https://studyfinds.org/humanoid-robot-ai-taking-over/ https://opium.com/derivatives/10-medications-opium-derivatives/ https://twitter.com/Travis_in_Flint/status/1663940029847150592

