Iranians gathering on the streets tonight, shouting 'Death to Israel'

adding:

4 bombs were detonated. The death toll from the terrorist attack in Kerman has reached 211 people.

There was another gathering... Iranians are hitting the streets tonight, mourning the martyrs of Kerman and reciting poetry for them. Locals in the province of Lorestan, reciting poetry in a traditional 'Sine Zani' (chest beating) mourning ceremony. The lyrics say they vow to stay on the path of Qasem Soleimani.

