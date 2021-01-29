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The AUDACITY of these BILLIONAIRES | Newsmax TV's Grant Stinchfield
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130 views • January 29, 2021
The little guy won and took a few dollars from the big brokers, and their response was to complain and change the rules. - Grant Stinchfield on the audacity of these billionaires. - via STINCHFIELD, weekdays at 8PM ET on Newsmax TV
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