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The World Health Assembly IHR Amendments & The Commission on Human Medicines Brush Off.
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71 views • May 21, 2022
The World Health Assembly IHR Amendments & The Commission on Human Medicines Brush Off.
https://rumble.com/v15k1xx-the-world-health-assembly-ihr-amendments-and-the-commission-on-human-medici.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
This is an excerpt from the news program 18 May, 2022. The show is broadcast live at 1pm GMT Generally every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. If you want to watch the full 90+ min program, please find it as well as other 'On Demand' episodes and lots of in depth features on the web site link here.
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans with today's UK Column News.
Sources:
*****************
IHR Amendemnts: - https://bit.ly/38yX3Us
[email protected]
world health assembly 22 - 28 May who is reping us
01:06:45 - The Commission on Human Medicines Brush Off
=================================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
WEF, Meets With, WHO
https://rumble.com/v15k1xx-the-world-health-assembly-ihr-amendments-and-the-commission-on-human-medici.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
This is an excerpt from the news program 18 May, 2022. The show is broadcast live at 1pm GMT Generally every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. If you want to watch the full 90+ min program, please find it as well as other 'On Demand' episodes and lots of in depth features on the web site link here.
https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans with today's UK Column News.
Sources:
*****************
IHR Amendemnts: - https://bit.ly/38yX3Us
[email protected]
world health assembly 22 - 28 May who is reping us
01:06:45 - The Commission on Human Medicines Brush Off
=================================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
WEF, Meets With, WHO
Keywords
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