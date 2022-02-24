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3 Free Breathing Techniques for Stress Relief & Better Health - Dr. Group Interviews Bryan Mirabella
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176 views • February 24, 2022
Check out part 2 of my interview series with Bryan Mirabella. He is a Human Performance Specialist, Breatharian Coach, and the owner of Quantum Fitness.
In this 1-hour interview, we discuss:
— 3 free breathing techniques that will change your life
— Why most people are not breathing correctly
— The secret to oxidizing your brain for increased clarity, productivity, and energy
— Why most animals breathe through their noses and why this is the primary method of respiration
— Easy ways to get started with breathwork for less stress, more joy, and more living!
–––––––––––––
BRYAN MIRABELLA’S LINKS:
Website - https://www.quantumfitness.org/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/breathingwi...
Bryan offers FREE 15-minute consultations. Book a complimentary breathe consultation and check out his 1-on-1 coaching, 30-day breathing program, and small group classes.
–––––––––––––
THE GLOBAL HEALING INSTITUTE:
Explore my online school, The Global Healing Institute ➤➤ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
Learn from anywhere in the world as I teach courses on:
- The Root Cause of Disease
- The Power of Fasting
- Vibrational Healing
- The Secrets of Happiness
- Why Everyone Needs a Parasite Cleanse
- Urotherapy: The Ancient Art of Self-Healing
Member Benefits: By joining any course, you'll be invited to member-only Q&As, private healing summits, wellness seminars, exclusive access to private interviews with leading medical professionals, giveaways, discounts, and much more! You will also have direct access to me in our private telegram community, an uncensored platform where I can share the truth.
This is an evolving community and I always want to hear from you as we continue to grow.
Join the Institute ➤➤ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
–––––––––––––
Follow on social media ➤➤
Uncensored platforms:
Telegram (DrGroupOfficial) - https://t.me/drgroupofficial
Brighteon (DrGroup) https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dr...
Gab (DrEdwardGroup) https://gab.com/DrEdwardGroup
https://www.instagram.com/drgroupoffi...
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
https://twitter.com/dr_edwardgroup
https://www.tiktok.com/@drgroupoffical
–––––––––––––
Website ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/
–––––––––––––
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
–––––––––––––
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
In this 1-hour interview, we discuss:
— 3 free breathing techniques that will change your life
— Why most people are not breathing correctly
— The secret to oxidizing your brain for increased clarity, productivity, and energy
— Why most animals breathe through their noses and why this is the primary method of respiration
— Easy ways to get started with breathwork for less stress, more joy, and more living!
–––––––––––––
BRYAN MIRABELLA’S LINKS:
Website - https://www.quantumfitness.org/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/breathingwi...
Bryan offers FREE 15-minute consultations. Book a complimentary breathe consultation and check out his 1-on-1 coaching, 30-day breathing program, and small group classes.
–––––––––––––
THE GLOBAL HEALING INSTITUTE:
Explore my online school, The Global Healing Institute ➤➤ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
Learn from anywhere in the world as I teach courses on:
- The Root Cause of Disease
- The Power of Fasting
- Vibrational Healing
- The Secrets of Happiness
- Why Everyone Needs a Parasite Cleanse
- Urotherapy: The Ancient Art of Self-Healing
Member Benefits: By joining any course, you'll be invited to member-only Q&As, private healing summits, wellness seminars, exclusive access to private interviews with leading medical professionals, giveaways, discounts, and much more! You will also have direct access to me in our private telegram community, an uncensored platform where I can share the truth.
This is an evolving community and I always want to hear from you as we continue to grow.
Join the Institute ➤➤ https://globalhealinginstitute.org/
–––––––––––––
Follow on social media ➤➤
Uncensored platforms:
Telegram (DrGroupOfficial) - https://t.me/drgroupofficial
Brighteon (DrGroup) https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dr...
Gab (DrEdwardGroup) https://gab.com/DrEdwardGroup
https://www.instagram.com/drgroupoffi...
https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
https://twitter.com/dr_edwardgroup
https://www.tiktok.com/@drgroupoffical
–––––––––––––
Website ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/
–––––––––––––
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
–––––––––––––
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
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