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Economic Freefall Continues - The Fed has Lost Control
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140 views • December 03, 2021
From I Allegedly - Dan
The Fed does not want to admit that the Economy is about to Collapse. We are living through an economic freefall. The Fed has finally admitting that inflation and supply shortages are much worse than they originally had anticipated
The Fed does not want to admit that the Economy is about to Collapse. We are living through an economic freefall. The Fed has finally admitting that inflation and supply shortages are much worse than they originally had anticipated
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