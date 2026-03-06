London's 6 WEIRDEST Buildings (I EXPLORED them all)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Explore hidden London with me as I track down the 6 WEIRDEST buildings in the city! 🏙️👁️
From secret Cold War nuclear bunkers disguised as brutalist office blocks to bizarre Egyptian revival temples and anarchic mosaic houses, these aren't your average tourist spots. Whether you love weird history, urban exploration, or spotting cryptic symbols hidden in plain sight, this alternative London tour has it all.
---------------------------
Support Links:
https://www.patreon.com/swilliamism
https://buymeacoffee.com/swilliamism
https://www.paypal.com/ncp/payment/GVWFYZZMEEAMU
------------------------
Mirrored - swiliamism
------------------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!