The Comprehensive Nature of Nehemiah Strong | John Dyslin + Pastor Paul Begley 9/8/22

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In this video John Dyslin, author of Nehemiah Strong, is interviewed by Pastor Paul Begley about the multitude of praise and good reviews for Dyslin's book. From preachers to spec ops soldiers, all kinds of people agree that Nehemiah Strong is a must-read for anyone who wishes for strength and encouragement to prepare for the coming days of trial and tribulation.