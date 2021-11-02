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PSEC - 2021 - Vinny Eastwood Show MULTICAST | 05 of 07 | 432hz [hd 480p]
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10 views • November 02, 2021
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2021 - Vinny Eastwood Show MULTICAST | Vinny, Dave, Richard, Jasamine & Lauren" -- Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, Jasamine Martin & Laurrn Tull speak with Vinny Eastwood on a multicast episode which doubles as both PSEC and The Vinny Eastwood Show. Topics range from Vinny's arrest, current events in general, the nature of consciousness, politically incorrect highly offensive humor and lots more!
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, Vinny Eastwood, Jasamine Martin, Lauren Tull, CC / Fair Use: WTBDWK, Wake Up Southern Oregon, Netflix, Violet Radd, Van Morrison, Vanessa Valentine, Robby Valentine, The Super Asian, Star Trek, Ryan Long, Ryan Cayabyab feat. the San Miguel Master Chorale of 2004, Osho, NZSCU Community, Disney, Max Igan, Gooks Of Hazzard, Forgiato Blow & Bryson Gray, Double Oh 7, Dax feat. Tom MacDonald, Burden, Blind Joe, Aussie Peppa Pig, After Skool, Zodiak, Misc
Hashtags: #vinnyeastwood #scamdemic #consciousness #politicallyincorrect #currentevents
Metatags Space Separated: vinnyeastwood scamdemic consciousness politicallyincorrect currentevents
Metatags Comma Separated: vinnyeastwood, scamdemic, consciousness, politicallyincorrect, currentevents
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/VTpXdTh5bdU5/
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---Vinny-Eastwood-Show-MULTICAST---Vinny%2C-Dave%2C-Richard%2C-Jasamine---Lauren---FULL---432hz--hd-720p-:e?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vojm9r-psec-2021-vinny-eastwood-show-multicast-full-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/quM4tol
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/45f5102c-d200-4438-96b9-af5a83c36c09
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/pU3CLhRA1dbvFix
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=1df7e9f702c442648d87172054204514af37d569555d607791519bd6a68ed3e9&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/53490_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, Vinny Eastwood, Jasamine Martin, Lauren Tull, CC / Fair Use: WTBDWK, Wake Up Southern Oregon, Netflix, Violet Radd, Van Morrison, Vanessa Valentine, Robby Valentine, The Super Asian, Star Trek, Ryan Long, Ryan Cayabyab feat. the San Miguel Master Chorale of 2004, Osho, NZSCU Community, Disney, Max Igan, Gooks Of Hazzard, Forgiato Blow & Bryson Gray, Double Oh 7, Dax feat. Tom MacDonald, Burden, Blind Joe, Aussie Peppa Pig, After Skool, Zodiak, Misc
Hashtags: #vinnyeastwood #scamdemic #consciousness #politicallyincorrect #currentevents
Metatags Space Separated: vinnyeastwood scamdemic consciousness politicallyincorrect currentevents
Metatags Comma Separated: vinnyeastwood, scamdemic, consciousness, politicallyincorrect, currentevents
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/VTpXdTh5bdU5/
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2021---Vinny-Eastwood-Show-MULTICAST---Vinny%2C-Dave%2C-Richard%2C-Jasamine---Lauren---FULL---432hz--hd-720p-:e?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vojm9r-psec-2021-vinny-eastwood-show-multicast-full-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/quM4tol
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/45f5102c-d200-4438-96b9-af5a83c36c09
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/pU3CLhRA1dbvFix
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=1df7e9f702c442648d87172054204514af37d569555d607791519bd6a68ed3e9&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/53490_about-in-this-episode-of-quot-paradigm-shift-a-educational-comedy-quot-that-we-h.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
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