"Worst Medical Scandal In History!" Michael Shellenberger | The Winston Marshall Show #009
Published 18 hours ago

Winston Marshall



 Premiered Mar 7, 2024 The Winston Marshall Show

WPATH Files - “What we’re dealing with here is one of the worst medical mistreatment scandals in human history…. And maybe the worst”


Journalist Michael Shellenberger sits down with me to dive into the recently published WPATH files. What did Mia Hughes and the team at Environmental Progress discover in the leaked documents and videos from so-called "World Professional Association For Transgender Health"?


The truth about "gender-affirming care" finally exposed and the revelations of the report are horrific...


AUDIO

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/3Ess...

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast...

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/winstonmarshall


FOR SHELLENBERGER : https://public.substack.com


