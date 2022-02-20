© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Preventing serious illness and death means it’s a treatment, not a vaccine.
Follow
0
Share
Report
100 views • February 20, 2022
Sterilizing immunity
1) Stops infection
2) Stops replication of the virus
3) Stops transmission
this “vaccine” doesn’t do this. People are being inoculated with something that is supposed to prevent serious illness and death. This is called a treatment. This is something that is not even close to a vaccine. They are completely different. Now if your employer tried to force an experimental treatment on you or be fired…that’s a lawsuit. In fact, that’s a felony. Our government is breaking the law.
1) Stops infection
2) Stops replication of the virus
3) Stops transmission
this “vaccine” doesn’t do this. People are being inoculated with something that is supposed to prevent serious illness and death. This is called a treatment. This is something that is not even close to a vaccine. They are completely different. Now if your employer tried to force an experimental treatment on you or be fired…that’s a lawsuit. In fact, that’s a felony. Our government is breaking the law.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.