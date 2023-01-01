Create New Account
FBI Paid Twitter to Spy on YOU! | Judicial Watch
35 views
GalacticStorm
Published 21 hours ago |
Judicial Watch President @TomFitton discusses Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter with hopes of being able to restore free speech on the platform, and why the Left is outraged about it.

WATCH FULL HERE: https://youtu.be/tTDlqnr1s0o 

SUPPORT OUR WORK https://www.judicialwatch.org/donate/...

VISIT OUR WEBSITE http://www.judicialwatch.org 

censorshipconspiracy theoriesfbiinvestigationjudicial watchtom fittonelon musktwitter files

