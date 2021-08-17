AMERICAN SHADOW GOVERNMENT ATTACKING ITS OWN CITIZENS WITH DIRECTED ENERGY

This type of technology could have great benefits for society such as the ability to augment human intelligence by a thousand times, essentially turning the human mind into a supercomputer. There are literally thousands of applications that could interface with this technology. This technology literally has the ability to alter our entire evolutionary human experience in life, both positively and negatively



For example, you could literally turn the brain into a encyclopedia, or a giant search engine., like Google



Unfortunately, instead of using it for good and the betterment of humanity, the Shadow Government & Deep State have chosen to use it for evil



What they do is a deadly game of deception & manipulation, nothing more. Their entire technology. It is nothing more than a game of life & death



Do not accept anything they say as truth and do not acknowledge anything the system interrogates you about as truth. The RNM system is constantly monitoring (probing) your emotional state and will take random bits of anything it remotely captures through your senses and fabricate stories (Keywords: FABRICATE) mental suggestions which the system will use to harass and interrogate you with no intention other than to distract and torture you into submission to the system's influence



These fabricated stories or falsified conversations are called 'FORCED INDUCED SYNTHETIC TELEPATHY CONVERSATIONS' and are used to map out the sensory and neural pathways of the victims brain, to probe the victims memories, etc. This is one of the ways they layer in falsified memories



So the RNM Supercomputer will inject with an auditory sequence, such as a question, using synthetic telepathy, to force the victim into a series of scripted conversations with the supercomputer. The victim is pushed down into somewhere between 4-7 hz Theta State using Theta Waves so that the victim is so drowsy and disoriented he cannot recognize modification of his active memory in real time and fight back against the systems influence



These remote neural attacks can occur at anytime but often are programmed at speed of light as the victim lies down, or sits down, to relax, etc., so as to ensure a quiet environment which is free from external interferences that might dampen the neural link and disrupt their technology



With this RNM.Mind Control technology, the CIA & DIA government subcontractors are now able to read, speak to and decode your thoughts and maintain a direct auditive conversation with your mind. CIA & DIA operatives can now remotely induce, directly into your brain, both visual images and auditory sequences, such as voice to skull (V2K), synthetic telepathy, etc



One day soon, these Conscious Computers will interface between the Human Mind (Brain) and Soul (Will, Intellect & Emotion) by way of a Neurochip which will connect directly or remotely to the 'Internet of Things' (the Cloud). Mind Control of the Sheepish Masses will be achieved globally



By reverse engineering the human mind they are developing a AL (Artificial Life) regime that will be capable of making all the important decisions for humanity by way of central planning



They will also use this technology to keep those countries that are enemies of america in internal strife so as to control them as well. They will be able to control the population of America and the world by reconfiguring the human brain and by default they will be able to reconfigure societies



The ability to decipher the human mind has expanded exponentially in this our 21st century and has now forever altered evolution and society as we know it. They have imposed their diabolical plans into what is most important in our society Freedom to Choose and the Human Will. They can now completely control the mind.



Neuroscience is no longer just a field of medicine. It has crossed the threshold of medical science and is now a chief weapons platform used by many of the national security agencies of the world



CIA DIA perpetrators are using a 'fabricated or falsified stream' of electromagnetic low frequency waves to interfere with your memory and thought process



Once you become dependent (ie. you believe their impulse injections are your own) on the system's output (or they believe your responses to it are consistent) they will begin to fabricate 'subconscious responses' which they will pretend are indicators of honesty/dishonesty, positive recognition, anxiety, etc, and they will use these 'impulse injections' to convince you that the fabricated responses are your own



If you are unaware of this constant mental manipulation the system will begin to shape your thoughts and behavior. They will use this to [attempt to] restrict your thoughts and behavior by blocking [interfering with] your memory and thought process while these suggestions (injected impulses) are being provided - the interference is triggered and can be activated at will by the attackers