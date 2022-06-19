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Is Earth a Prison-Planet Reincarnation Trap or a Learning School? Part 3
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
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175 views • June 19, 2022


Video source: Ayahuasca Canada "PART 3 - Ayahuasca, Prison Planet and the Reincarnation Trap" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qc3eWRXzZjk

contact - [email protected]

Links from video - Forever Conscious Research Channel - https://www.youtube.com/c/ForeverConsciousResearchChannel

Pre-Birth Memories Matrix Reincarnation Soul Trap Commentary Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QERQdjSDAvc&t=3329s


Quote: ... "So for somebody like me just wanting to have a father’s love from when I was a toddler and somebody said oh I’m your dad and he looks and talks like my dad and knows all about my life – it’d be pretty easy for me to buy into that. In fact I want to buy into that. Who wouldn’t?

And when you think about all the emotionally damaged people on earth who would just love to have one more moment with their father or mother or daughter or son or their loved ones. Now that is some powerful motivation, isn’t it? And if you’re trying to get somebody to do something just give them an emotional reason. It moves mountains. And speaking of powerful - this whole thing about unconditional love – from my understanding we already have it inside of us. So what’s going on?" ...


"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b


Keywords
deathaliensufoafterlifearchonsgnosissoul traplooshreincarnationreincarnation traphereafter
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