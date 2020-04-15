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Tom Fitton: Our Liberties are Being Suppressed, Economy is Being Destroyed over #Coronavirus
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6 views • April 15, 2020
April 14, 2020 | JW: ON THE AIR
Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton appeared on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network to discuss the #coronavirus pandemic and “vote-by-mail.”
Source: https://www.judicialwatch.org/videos/tom-fitton-our-liberties-are-being-suppressed-economy-is-being-destroyed-over-coronavirus/?utm_source=deployer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=on+the+air&utm_term=members&utm_content=20200414200757
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
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Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton appeared on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network to discuss the #coronavirus pandemic and “vote-by-mail.”
Source: https://www.judicialwatch.org/videos/tom-fitton-our-liberties-are-being-suppressed-economy-is-being-destroyed-over-coronavirus/?utm_source=deployer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=on+the+air&utm_term=members&utm_content=20200414200757
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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