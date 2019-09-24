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Bullets and Vaccines
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35 views • September 24, 2019
Bullets and Vaccines
If you allow the Government to shoot you up
With a Bullet or a Vaccine
Then you are their property
and you are their willing slave to destroy as they please.
If you are a free person and do not consent to
be shot, vaccinated or poisoned in any way
then those seeking to harm you are terrorists
that deserve to receive judgment for their own crimes.
Defense of the Innocent against harm from criminals is
the moral right of the Just.
Personal Liberty is not Granted by Government
Personal Liberty is exercised by Free People
Any government that ignores Personal Liberty is
a Gang of Criminals and should be treated as such.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
If you allow the Government to shoot you up
With a Bullet or a Vaccine
Then you are their property
and you are their willing slave to destroy as they please.
If you are a free person and do not consent to
be shot, vaccinated or poisoned in any way
then those seeking to harm you are terrorists
that deserve to receive judgment for their own crimes.
Defense of the Innocent against harm from criminals is
the moral right of the Just.
Personal Liberty is not Granted by Government
Personal Liberty is exercised by Free People
Any government that ignores Personal Liberty is
a Gang of Criminals and should be treated as such.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
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