Bullets and Vaccines



If you allow the Government to shoot you up

With a Bullet or a Vaccine

Then you are their property

and you are their willing slave to destroy as they please.



If you are a free person and do not consent to

be shot, vaccinated or poisoned in any way

then those seeking to harm you are terrorists

that deserve to receive judgment for their own crimes.



Defense of the Innocent against harm from criminals is

the moral right of the Just.



Personal Liberty is not Granted by Government

Personal Liberty is exercised by Free People



Any government that ignores Personal Liberty is

a Gang of Criminals and should be treated as such.



Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only

Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)

---{==Truth Matters=>