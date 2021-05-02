© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VAERS NEW DATA APR. 30 ADDS ~32K NEW EVENTS. 41% OF IT STILL FROM JABS JAN OR OLDER! HORSE DOOKIE
Follow
1
Share
Report
200 views • May 02, 2021
So now we are at 66% of ALL ADVERSE EVENTS are from jabs Jan or older out of ~118K side effects. CDC is trying to sell us ocean property in Arizona!
See the data yourself:
https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php
https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/?fbclid=IwAR15ODaawNioTntk0kjGrGsJ1v3ewPwqS5r4NxbvcFSAuBFkNDpohjjP6p0#vaccination-trends
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/adverse-events.html
https://vaers.hhs.gov/data.html
https://vaxpain.us/
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data
Join my new Facebook and MeWe VAERS resource pages:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/274355467700923/
https://mewe.com/group/6057eeb26d66d37efd2d8e44
Follow me on:
Bitchute, Lbry, BrandNewTube, Vimeo, GAB, MINDS, MeWe, Minds, Twitter, 153News.net:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
https://vimeo.com/511795894
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vaers-data-up-to-2-4-2021-focus-of-fetal-demise-and-death_TcRFC6A3cG3XPn2.html
https://lbry.tv/@Welcometheeagle88:4/VAERS-data-up-to-2_4_2021---Focus-of-Fetal-Demise-and-Death:b
https://mewe.com/i/albertbenavides
https://gab.com/Welcometheeagle
https://www.minds.com/welcometheeagle88/
https://twitter.com/aba_3000
http://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=H91M28UD1KXY
Please support me with one time donations or purchase of select dashboards:
Venmo: @Albert-Benavides-1
PayPal: BENAVIDEZ18
See the data yourself:
https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php
https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/?fbclid=IwAR15ODaawNioTntk0kjGrGsJ1v3ewPwqS5r4NxbvcFSAuBFkNDpohjjP6p0#vaccination-trends
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/adverse-events.html
https://vaers.hhs.gov/data.html
https://vaxpain.us/
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data
Join my new Facebook and MeWe VAERS resource pages:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/274355467700923/
https://mewe.com/group/6057eeb26d66d37efd2d8e44
Follow me on:
Bitchute, Lbry, BrandNewTube, Vimeo, GAB, MINDS, MeWe, Minds, Twitter, 153News.net:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
https://vimeo.com/511795894
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vaers-data-up-to-2-4-2021-focus-of-fetal-demise-and-death_TcRFC6A3cG3XPn2.html
https://lbry.tv/@Welcometheeagle88:4/VAERS-data-up-to-2_4_2021---Focus-of-Fetal-Demise-and-Death:b
https://mewe.com/i/albertbenavides
https://gab.com/Welcometheeagle
https://www.minds.com/welcometheeagle88/
https://twitter.com/aba_3000
http://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=H91M28UD1KXY
Please support me with one time donations or purchase of select dashboards:
Venmo: @Albert-Benavides-1
PayPal: BENAVIDEZ18
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.