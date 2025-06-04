BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Predator 2 (1990, Mega Drive)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
4 followers
10 views • 1 day ago

Predator 2 is a shoot'em up and run'n'gun developed by British companies Teeny Weeny Games and Perfect 10 Productions, and published by arena Entertaiment (in North America, Europe and Australia) and Brazilian company Tec Toy (in Brazil). The game is similar, but not the same as the Game Gear and Master System game of the same name.

Predator 2 is based on the eponymous movie. Predator are a technologically advanced alien species who are basically interstellar big game hunters. They travel to planets in order to hunt down the most dangerous lifeforms over there. In Predator 2, one of these aliens comes to Los Angeles and starts to hunt down members of drug cartels. He crosses paths with police officer Mike Harrigan, who is fighting the cartels, which leads to Harrigan becoming a target of the Predator while hunting for him at the same time.

The game is played from an isometric view. You play as Harrigan. In each level, you need to rescue a number of hostages in order to unlock your path and finally the exit. There is an indirect time limit, as the Predator will kill hostages if you take to long to reach them. The game counts the number of hostages you lost cummulatively. If you loose too many hostages over the course of the game, it's game over. You have a gun with unlimited ammo and rapid fire. You can either fix your direction of firing while moving, or fire freely. There are extra weapons with limited ammo, like machine guns or grenades. Bulletproof vests give you extra hit while medpacks restore your health. If you die, you start off from the same spot, and the number of hostages you rescued is preserved. However, you will loose all your extra weapons.

Keywords
genesisshootemuprunngunmega driveteeny weeny gamestec toyperfect 10 productionsarena entertainment
