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Mandates and Lockdowns Were Violations of Law, What We Can Do About It?—with Mike Yoder
We speak with constitutional attorney Mike Yoder about the possible violations of the law in vaccine mandates and lockdowns, and how we can fight back against it.
#Mandates #Lockdowns #Constitution
Watch the full live HERE 👉https://ept.ms/BattlingMandates